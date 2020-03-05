No coronavirus cases at Fort Drum, Army doctor says at forum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A health expert at Fort Drum says there are no cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus -- at the Army post.
Lt. Col. Jason Ferguson, division surgeon and primary care doctor at Fort Drum, briefed community members on the coronavirus during the Community Listening and Information Forum at the Commons on Wednesday.
Ferguson serves as primary adviser to the 10th Mountain Division commander on community health -- including all Soldiers and family members living at Fort Drum -- and as consultant to the garrison commander and command team on health and welfare issues.
He told Fort Drum community members that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Fort Drum or in the surrounding communities.
Ferguson said that Fort Drum is strictly following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for travel and that there is currently only a travel restriction to mainland China.
There are also travel advisories for countries that have experienced increasing cases of COVID-19, such as Italy, South Korea, and Iran.
“Because of that, we are having to analyze and make judgment calls on the travel of our troops,” he said. He said that any soldiers returning to Fort Drum from South Korea will be quarantined in their homes for 14 days for self-monitoring.
In the event that anyone becomes ill, he or she will be restricted from coming in contact with the greater community and will be tested at the post’s Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic.
Ferguson said that there have been roughly 93,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with just over 3,000 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.