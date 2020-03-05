Phillip L. Hall, 31, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phillip L. Hall, age 31, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away March 4, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on March 10, 2020 at 11:00 with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Phillip is survived by his father; Phillip Hall of Ogdensburg, his mother; Renee Hall, of Ogdensburg, two daughters; Paige Lynn Hall and Lilyn Anna Hall, a sister; Amanda Hall, of Ogdensburg, two brothers; Grant Lewis of Hammond and Evan Lewis of Ogdensburg, , and maternal grandparents James and Mary Ferguson of Ogdensburg.
Phillip was born April 30, 1988 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Phillip and Renee (Sherman) Hall. He attended local schools. He worked various construction jobs throughout his life. His hobbies include fishing and he loved Harry Potter.
