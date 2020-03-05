Relay For Life: 25 years & going strong

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They've been at it for 25 years and Jefferson County Relay For Life is ready to once again raise money in the fight against cancer.
It was the official kickoff at the Watertown Elks Lodge Wednesday night. The group has raised more than $5.6 million since it first started.
7 News sports director Mel Busler and his wife Rose have long been involved.
Mel spoke with the American Cancer Society's Don Boshart.
"It's been 25 years here in Jefferson County, the community has been behind us 100 percent for that long," Boshart said. "We continue to grow, it seems like, every year, the dollars, we're trying to get more people involved, but to be honest with you, this community has given back so much over 25 years -- yourself and your wife have been involved for that long and we just can't say enough about trying to get some people down and join us in the fight against cancer."
Jefferson County’s Relay For Life is set for Friday, June 12.
