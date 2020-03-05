Relay For Life: 25 years & going strong

"It's been 25 years here in Jefferson County, the community has been behind us 100 percent for that long," Boshart said. "We continue to grow, it seems like, every year, the dollars, we're trying to get more people involved, but to be honest with you, this community has given back so much over 25 years -- yourself and your wife have been involved for that long and we just can't say enough about trying to get some people down and join us in the fight against cancer."