Samaritan Medical Center limits visitors due to flu

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has updated its visitation restrictions, not because of the coronavirus, but because of the flu.
The new policy limits the amount of visitors to two people over the age of 18 at a time.
Representatives say children are more apt to bring in germs without knowing it and that can inadvertently put patients at risk.
They say they enforce these restrictions year after year to protect patients from viruses.
"But just kind of be a little big more cognizant of that and do it yourself. Hey, I'm not really feeling that well, I'll try again tomorrow. That would be better for your loved one as well so that we're not spreading something else that they can't maybe handle," said Karen Abare, Samaritan director of Infection Prevention and Control.
The visitor restrictions will be in effect until flu season has passed.
