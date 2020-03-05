Steven Douglas Robinson, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven Douglas Robinson, Watertown, passed away Thursday, February 27th at Samaritan Keep Home. He was 67 years old.
Born May 16, 1952 in Melrose, Massachusetts Steven was a son to Frank Bernard and Regina Katherine (Pinkney) Robinson. He was educated in the Melrose School District.
In 1972 Steven married his longtime school sweetheart, Paula Martel. The couple had two children. He also began his career in computer programming with American Mutual. He would later leave the company to start working for Digital.
In 1980 Steven married Eileen, and the couple had one son. Around this time he became IT Manager at Harvard Community Health for approximately 10 years. After the marriage resulted in divorce, Steven moved to Vermont for 20 years and, in 2010, relocated to New York with his daughter to start his fight with cancer.
Steven loved the outdoors, riding his bicycle, hockey-skating, surfing, baseball, softball and golf.
Steven is survived by his children, Jarett Robinson of Georgia, Melinda (Oliver) Thorpe of Florida, Andrew Robinson of New York; his grandchildren, Samantha, Ashley, Wyatt, Elyjah, Owen; his great-grandchildren, Bruno, Leo, EJ, Christina; his siblings, Elizabeth Keegan of Massachusetts, Donna (Phil) Matton of Florida, Shirley (Frank) Ioanna of Florida, Paul (Victoria) Robinson of Massachusetts, Theresa (Robert) Burke of New Hampshire; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no public services planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
