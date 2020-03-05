Steven J. Frederick, 68, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Steven J. Frederick, age 68, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at his home in the town of Potsdam on March 3, 2020.
There will be a memorial service at a date and time yet to be determined.
Condolences online can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
Surviving Steve are sisters Carol (Philip) Backus of Waddington and Terry Hiter-Paige of Hannawa Falls, a daughter Dawn Marie LaValley, a special dog Spirit, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Bruce W. and Donald E. Frederick.
Steven J. Frederick was born on April 29, 1951 in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert V. Frederick and Audrey M. Snyder. He was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1969.
He then went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from April 30, 1970 until April 29, 1976. While serving he was an electronics repairman.
Upon his honorable discharge he returned to the States and worked as a contractor for several years. He enjoyed hunting and enjoying the outdoors. He loved grooming his trails on his property with his four wheelers and his tractor. He was a member of the Amvets in Colton and the Potsdam American Legion and VFW.
