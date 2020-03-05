United Way of NNY plans nonprofit boot camp & Over The Edge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York is offering a boot camp for leaders of nonprofit organizations.
Executive director Jamie Cox said the Board Member Boot Camp is part of the United Way's North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence.
Cox said the boot camp will train board members how to better provide oversight to their organizations.
It's Saturday, April 11 at Jefferson Community College. Call 315-788-5631 to reserve your spot.
Cox also said it's time for rappelers to start signing up and lining up sponsors for the United Way's Over The Edge fundraiser.
The annual trek down Midtown Towers in Watertown is Saturday, June 6.
Find out more at www.nny-overtheedge.com.
