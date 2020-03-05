Video surfaces of vicious assault on boy in school

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 33 punches in 30 seconds. Video has surfaced of a vicious assault on a boy in a school hallway. We are showing the video because it illustrates the severity of what the school calls an unprovoked incident. A word of warning: this video is violent and difficult to watch.
Last Wednesday, a Canton Middle School student was beaten so badly, he suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. That's according to the boy's father, who has seen this disturbing video. He says his injured son supports 7 News' decision to broadcast it.
The video begins 30 seconds before the first punch with these words: "There he is. Probably scared."
The camera follows a student in an orange shirt as he walks through the crowded hallway to the lockers. Then, that student unleashes 33 punches in 30 seconds on a younger boy in what the school calls an “unprovoked incident.”
The assault ends only when an adult sees what's happening.
"Hey, go to the office," the adult yells.
An ambulance took the victim to Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Canton police were on the scene within minutes.
We've been unable to get answers from police about the fate of the attacker, who, because of his age, will likely go before family court.
The school district has declined to comment beyond a statement it released last week, which said “the matter is being dealt with strictly and seriously.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.