YMCA unveils plans for new downtown Watertown facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Plans for the Watertown YMCA's new downtown community and aquatic center were unveiled Thursday morning.
YMCA CEO Denise Young has confirmed the plans for the $16 million center would include a full-service wellness center, two pools, a running track, and multipurpose courts, as well as group exercise and children's spaces.
It will stand where the former Concentrix building is on Arsenal Street, but according to the drawings, it will offer a more modern look and feel.
"It's a huge opportunity for our community and for the health of our community, for the future of our community for generations," Young said. "We're just excited and we're pleased and we're just proud to be bringing this to the community."
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency currently owns the facility and plans to sell nearly 60,000 square feet of it to the YMCA within the next few months.
Fourteen thousand square feet will be available for other businesses to lease.
