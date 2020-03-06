Betty A. Cutler, 75, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for 75 year old Betty A. Cutler, a resident of 570 Sissonville Road and the Highland Nursing Home, will be held in the spring at the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood. Betty passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Massena Memorial Hospital with family at her side. Betty is survived by her sons, Robert Gilmore and his companion Heather Green, Potsdam; William Gilmore, Massena; a daughter, Deborah Lemieux and her significant other Tony Plante, Cornwall, Ontario; several beloved grand and great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Cutler, Norwood; Clarence and Martha Cutler, also of Norwood and her two sisters, Janet Beattie, Norwood and Diane and Larry Ferguson, Madrid as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents and a brother, Michael Cutler.