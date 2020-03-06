Boonville man allegedly uses Facebook to sexually entice pre-teen

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Boonville man is accused of trying to sexually entice a 12 year old through social media.
Oneida County sheriff's deputies say 23 year old Allan Swartfiguer allegedly contacted the Utica girl on Facebook several times in the summer of 2019.
He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Swartfiguer was arrested at his home, processed, ticketed, and released. He will appear in Utica city court in late March.
Deputies say an order of protection has been requested for the victim.
