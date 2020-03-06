Boy hurt in school beating: “Bullying just needs to stop

CANTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A day after we showed you video of a savage beating at Canton Middle School, the injured boy and his family are speaking out, saying things need to change - not just in schools but in society. We’re showing you part of the video again, and as we mentioned Thursday night, it’s difficult to watch and listen to.
7 News anchor Diane Rutherford sat down with the family as they cope with the assault and the aftermath.
"I don't want to go back to Canton," said the boy. When asked if he's scared to go back to Canton, he said, "Yeah."
The boy and his parents asked that we protect their identities as they grapple with their anger and anguish. They have seen the video of the boy being punched 33 times in 30 seconds, allegedly by a fellow student at Canton Middle School, last Wednesday.
Not only have they seen that video, they have another video shot at a different angle.
"I felt like I was dying inside for seeing that video, honestly. I didn't know how to react. I was angry," said the boy's mother.
To make matters worse, the family says school surveillance video shows at least 5 students recorded the assault, laughed and even gave each other high-fives.
"It's not kids being kids anymore. I don't feel that this should be going on," said the boy's father. "Being angry about it brings attention to the issue, but being able to openly and validly discuss things brings real change."
That real change, they say, should happen in the school. The boy's father would like the district to offer teachers and staff training to physically break up student fights.
"We need to have hall monitors in the hall because this probably would've been stopped, like, really fast if there was people in the hall," said the boy.
The boy is recovering from the concussion he suffered in last week's assault and has not returned to school. In fact, the family is seriously considering homeschooling.
Even if the boy doesn't set foot in Canton Middle School ever again, he has this message: "Bullying just needs to stop."
The family has pressed charges against the student who allegedly attacked the boy.
Meanwhile, the boy's parents say they're pleased with the actions of the superintendent and a lot of the people on staff at the school, but they say there's definitely room for improvement.
The school district declined to comment this week on the video of the assault.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.