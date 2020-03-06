Committee tackles fate of Lewis County’s DSS building

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County group is coming to the table to take a look at investment projects in the county.
The county' Board of Legislators helped form the committee at the beginning of the new term.
One issue the group is trying to tackle is whether or not to build a new office for the Department of Social Services (DSS) and other county departments.
The idea of replacing the current DSS building has been floated for more than a decade.
The committee will have to decide whether they want a new building or if the current one should be renovated.
DSS commissioner Jennifer Jones says she's okay with either option. She says the building as it stands is at the end of its life.
"We're in a building that was built 36 years ago that was expected to last 30 years, so we're still using original windows, original carpeting, original dividers, original electrical system," she said. "Our boiler system is old, we have failures, we have water leaks."
County manager Ryan Piche says the cost of a new building could be over $15 million.
Renovations and additions to the current building are estimated at $7 million.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.