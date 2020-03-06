David M. Gydesen, 48, of Glenfield

David was born on April 21, 1971 in Watertown, NY, a son of Gordon and Marilyn Luther Gydesen. He graduated from NYSSD, Rome, NY on 1991. He worked for Kraft in Lowville while in school and continued to work there for many years. On April 8, 2006, he married Brenda Scougal at the Nazarene Church, Carthage with Pastor Kramer officiating. He was a member of Bethel Church of the Nazarene, Lowville. He was also a member of 3G Fire Department and the NRA. As an avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling and boating. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending family gatherings, watching his boys play basketball, and taking them to Monster Jam. He was an avid 49ers fan.