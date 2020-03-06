Emma A. Ewing, 94, of Lowville

Emma was born of immigrant parents from Hungary, Stephen and Emma Harcsa Hongo on August 19, 1925 in Lowville, NY. She attended country school on the East Road, and worked on the family farm. On December 10, 1943, she married George Thomas Ewing in Camden, NJ. Emma continued working for her parents on the family farm, while her husband was serving overseas during WWII. She then worked for her brother Joe Hongo at Hongo’s Bar & Grill in Carthage. She then went to work at Climax Manufacturing in Castorland for many years, until her retirement. In 1979, together with her husband and family, they built Cedars Golf Course, Inc. on the East Road in Lowville, turning the family farm into a golf course. Emma continued managing & operating the golf course, along with her family until her illness in 2005.