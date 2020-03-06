Emma A. Ewing, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emma A. Ewing, 94, of East Road, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation.
Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with a Celebration of Life Tribute at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Ewing-Bush of Carthage; Thomas (Carol) Ewing of Lowville, Tracey E. Chamberlain of Lowville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, George; a daughter, Katherine A. Benson; her siblings, Julia Hongo, Helen Balash, Joseph and John Hongo.
Emma was born of immigrant parents from Hungary, Stephen and Emma Harcsa Hongo on August 19, 1925 in Lowville, NY. She attended country school on the East Road, and worked on the family farm. On December 10, 1943, she married George Thomas Ewing in Camden, NJ. Emma continued working for her parents on the family farm, while her husband was serving overseas during WWII. She then worked for her brother Joe Hongo at Hongo’s Bar & Grill in Carthage. She then went to work at Climax Manufacturing in Castorland for many years, until her retirement. In 1979, together with her husband and family, they built Cedars Golf Course, Inc. on the East Road in Lowville, turning the family farm into a golf course. Emma continued managing & operating the golf course, along with her family until her illness in 2005.
Emma formerly attended First Presbyterian Church, Lowville.
She enjoyed gardening, growing orchids and other plants. Emma was very active, attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. She loved to cook and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Emma took much pride in all of her accomplishments and enjoyed her golf course and the patrons. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
