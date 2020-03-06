Eva Arlene Loomis, 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eva Arlene Loomis, 91, widow of Amby Loomis, passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on March 5th, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown
Services will be held later in the year at a day and time to be announced. Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Belleville.
Arlene was born November 1, 1928 in Belleville to Hazel and Roy K Sidmore. She graduated from Belleville Union Academy and attended Watertown School of Commerce. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Sidmore Oil Company and later as a cafeteria cashier for Belleville Union Academy.
Arlene married Amby J Loomis on March 29 1950. Amby passed away February 2013.
Arlene in her day was an avid bowler and golfer. She was past president of NYS rural letter association auxillary and a Life member of Belleville Fire Department auxiliary . She and Amby enjoyed traveling the United States and spending winters in Zephyrhills Florida. She loved spending time with her sons and her grandchildren
She is survived by her sons, Gary A (Amy), Sackets Harbor, Charles of Woodville, Dennis (Lisa,) Park City Utah, and David (Christine), Adams Center. 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; a stepbrother Willis Green , Belleville and Annette Fayette
She is predeceased by her brother Roy K Sidmore Jr ; Sisters Dorothy Veley and Dorene Veley; daughter-in-law Marlene Loomis and a grandson Garrett W Loomis
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor skilled nursing staff of Samaritan Summit for their loving and kind care of Mom
Donations can be made to the NNY Community Foundation to the Garrett W Loomis Firefighters Training Fund or the Belleville Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.