Girl suffered minor injuries in car-pedestrian accident, police say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 7 year old girl struck by a car on Gotham Street in Watertown Thursday afternoon is expected to make a full recovery.
City police say the girl -- who they did not identify -- suffered minor injuries. She was first taken to Samaritan Medical Center following the 3 p.m. accident and then transported by helicopter to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.
The driver of the car, 30 year old Sandra Hook of Watertown, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way to a person on a sidewalk.
Police say Hook was entering the street from a driveway when she struck the girl.
She will appear in city court at a later date.
