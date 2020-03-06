Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County man has been indicted for murder in connection with a house fire in Lowville that killed two women over three months ago.
A 13-count indictment was handed up by a Lewis County grand jury against Shawn Exford. The charges include two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
In Lewis County Court Friday morning, bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond.
Prosecutors have scheduled a news conference for late Friday morning.
The fire at 7525 South State Street started just before midnight on November 30 and lasted into the morning of December 1.
Two women, 58 year old Catherine Crego and 42 year old Saratina Kilbourne, were killed in the fire. Their bodies were found on the second floor.
An autopsy found they died from asphyxia from smoke and “heated products of combustion.”
Another resident of the building, 60 year old Brian Mushtare, was treated for smoke inhalation, cuts, and minor burns at Lewis County General Hospital.
Mushtare and Crego lived in separate apartments in the building. Kilbourne lived in a house nearby.
Attorney John Hallett, who is representing Exford, told 7 News reporter Katie Benoit Friday that he has no comment on the charges and expects to conference with the district attorney next week.
He said prosecutors gave him copies of video they’re using as evidence.
In the meantime, prosecutors are asking the court for a 30-day extension for discovery, the time period in which they have to turn over evidence to the defense.
State law that took effect this year mandates that discovery is limited to 15 days.
