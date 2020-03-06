Marjorie A. Lazore, 77, of Kanatokon

Marjorie enjoyed talking on the phone and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and telling everyone what to cook. As a devout Catholic, she was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. When able she was able, she sang with the Mohawk choir at church and wakes. She was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group and would often be praying for her family, loved ones, and friends. She was a very generous and giving woman who would help anyone who needed it.