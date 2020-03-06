Marjorie A. Lazore, 77, of Kanatokon

KANATOKON (WWNY) - Marjorie A. Lazore, 77, a lifelong resident of Kanatokon, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, March 4, 2020 with the love and support of her family at her side.
Marjorie was born September 1, 1942 in Kanatokon the daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (Mitchell) Diabo and attended schools there. On June 10, 1961, she married Michael Peter Lazore at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs, officiating. He predeceased her on November 5, 1987. She later found companionship with Henry Smoke for many years, until his death on August 25, 2011.
Marjorie enjoyed talking on the phone and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and telling everyone what to cook. As a devout Catholic, she was a communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. When able she was able, she sang with the Mohawk choir at church and wakes. She was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group and would often be praying for her family, loved ones, and friends. She was a very generous and giving woman who would help anyone who needed it.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Joanne, Caroline, and Tina Lazore; 8 grandchildren, Susan, Peter, Tereasa, Owen, Orlanda, Rachel, Abraham, and Mercedes and 19 great grandchildren, all of Akwesasne; her sisters, Marie Johnson, Marsha and Guy Rowley, Marlene Diabo Logan, and Jean and Louis Jacobs; her brothers, James Clark Diabo, Norman Diabo, and Jerome Diabo; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husband, and companion, Marjorie was predeceased by an infant daughter, Kimberly Theresa Lazore on February 21, 1966; a son-in-law, Albert King; her sister, Elizabeth Mayo; her brother, Kenneth Diabo; her brother-in-laws, Joe Johnson, Albert Lazore, Tom Dear, and John Francis; and her sister-in-laws, Charlotte Francis and Ann Dear.
Friends may call at St. Kateri Center beginning 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 2:00 PM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores. Burial will be in Kateri Cemetery in the spring.
At Marjorie’s request, funeral arrangements were accommodated by her sister, Jean. Any condolences, cards, or donations may be directed to Jean. Niawen.
