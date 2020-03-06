Memory Cafe hosts zoo presentation

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Memory Cafe of NNY is hosting a presentation from Thompson Park zoo in Watertown.
Bryn Durgin said the zoo will bring its EdZOOcation program, which includes critters native to the region.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.
The program will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 10 at the United Community Center at 55 Main Street in Philadelphia.
The group holds dementia-friendly gathering at the same time and place the second Tuesday of every month.
You can find out more by calling 315-408-3090 or you can email memorycafenny@gmail.com.
You can also visit the group’s Facebook page.
