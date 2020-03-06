Mixed precipitation today, sunny skies tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re expecting a little mixed precipitation Friday.
Snow and rain move in as early as late morning. Higher elevations could get more snow than rain as precipitation continues into the evening.
Highs will be in the upper 30s.
Precipitation changes to widespread snow before drying up late Friday evening.
Temperatures drop into the teens overnight and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Sunday will feel like spring with sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.
It will be 50 or close to it on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain each day.
Rain and snow are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around 40.
