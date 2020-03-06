Mountain Warriors sled hockey tourney returns to Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's as fast and furious as ever.
The eighth edition of the Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Tournament is at SUNY Canton this weekend.
For all competitors, it's been a journey getting here. Randy Gollinger lost an eye and leg serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
“I grew up, sports was life," he said. "So I got hurt and I was like, ‘well, sports are done, what do I do now?’”
Then a friend told him how soldiers from Fort Drum race around the ice. It can sound strange at first.
“Without really knowing what it is, you just kind of look at it, 'oh, how do you do it or how does it work?'”
Gollinger has been sliding around with the Mountain Warriors for six years now.
“It's fun, basically it puts everyone on a level playing field," Gollinger said. "It doesn't matter if you're able-bodied or if you're disabled. You know, once you get in that sled, you're all the same.”
And a lot more happens when you play, eat and travel together.
“We all come from different backgrounds, we have some guys that are Army, we have Navy, we have Air Force," Michael Habermann said. "We have an individual from the Canadian military that's playing with us -- we're just one big, dysfunctional, but happy family.”
Three U.S. and three Canadian teams are competing at the Roos House at SUNY Canton.
The sled hockey action goes on all weekend and the consolation game is at 9 a.m. Sunday and the championship at 10:30 a.m.
The Mountain Warrior team and tournament are supported by local colleges, businesses and VFWs.
