1 person in Jefferson County being tested for coronavirus, health officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Public Health officials say a Jefferson County resident is being tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
In a release Friday morning, Public Health public information officer Stephen Jennings said the resident's specimen has been sent to the state's Wadsworth Laboratory near Albany for testing.
Jennings said health officials will monitor the patient while they await results. He said they'll continue monitoring if the results are postive.
Jenning points out that while one person is being tested, no one has been diagnosed with the disease.
So far, Jennings said, 122 people in the state are, or have been, under investigation for COVID-19. Seventy-six of them tested negative, 22 cases have been positive, and 24 are pending test results.
