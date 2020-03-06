Police investigate possible arson at Potsdam apartment complex

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire at a Postdam apartment complex Friday morning forced its residents to evacuate, and police say arson hasn't been ruled out.
Potsdam fire officials say it appears to have started in the bedroom of apartment 302 at Midtown Apartments.
The occupant was inside and was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Potsdam Police Chief Mark Murray says at least two others were also taken to the hospital, but no one was seriously injured.
The fire was first called in around 8:30 a.m.
Resident John Andrikut says residents were allowed back in their apartments just before 11 a.m.
He recalls what happened as the fire started.
"The thing went off, this alarm, and then you hear this loud noise, the fire alarm thing," he said. "I just noticed when I got outside and there was smoke and everything. 'Oh man,' I said, 'wow, we got a fire.' That's what my tenants were saying. 'John, we got a fire.'"
Potsdam first assistant Fire Chief Mark Bradish says the room where the fire started appears to be a total loss.
But no other residents were displaced from their homes.
The investigation is ongoing.
