Recalled milk may be contaminated with cleaning chemical, N.D. officials say

(KVLY/Gray News) - A sanitizing agent used to sterilize and clean equipment may have gotten into milk gallons that are under recall, North Dakota officials said.
The recalled Cass-Clay milk was distributed to grocery stores in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Drinking it may cause burning in the throat.
The 1% low-fat gallon milk has a best by date of March 19 and a timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30.
Inspectors with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture are doing a more in-depth investigation to confirm no other products were contaminated and that corrective measures are in place.
People who bought the milk that could be affected are urged to return it for a full refund.
Consumers who ingested this product and are having lasting symptoms are advised to seek medical care and report the event to the NDDA at 701-328-4767 or 701-328-4754.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-726-6455.
