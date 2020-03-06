Sheila M. Norko, 80, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sheila M. Norko, age 80 of St. Lawrence Avenue in Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be determined at a later time. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Surviving are her children Michael Norko of Ogdensburg, Jeffrey Norko of Kingston, NY, Diana Armold of Ogdensburg and Kathleen O’Marah of Lisbon; grandchildren Angela Norko, Jason Dominie, Nichole Dominie, Brian O’Marah and James O’Marah; great grandchildren Gianna Cole, Indigo Glenn, Gwenie Glen, Rosabelle Glen, Marlon Glenn, Isaac O’Marah, Elizabeth Gilman and a step mother Ester Gonyou of Ogdensburg.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Norko in 2000; a son Robert Norko in 1981 and a grandson Andrew O’Marah in 2000.
Sheila was born on May 21, 1939 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Leonard & Ester (Polniak) Gonyou. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Raymond P. Norko on September 6, 1958. During her career she worked at Acco Brands as a laborer and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant degree from Claxton Hepburn where she worked until 2000 when she retired.
Sheila was a former member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and enjoyed going to the casino, taking trips to Vegas, listening to music, socializing with friends and spending time with her family.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Richard E. Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
