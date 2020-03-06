Sheila M. Norko, 80, of Ogdensburg

Sheila was born on May 21, 1939 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Leonard & Ester (Polniak) Gonyou. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Raymond P. Norko on September 6, 1958. During her career she worked at Acco Brands as a laborer and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant degree from Claxton Hepburn where she worked until 2000 when she retired.