Sports wrap: Null signs with Mercyhurst, Lady Spartans prep for sectional finale

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An area high school football player takes his talents to the next level and a girls' basketball team is getting ready to defend its sectional title this weekend.
Another Carthage football star from this past season's state finals team inked a letter of intent to continue his football career at the next level.
On Thursday, defensive tackle and tackle Collin "Bubba" Null put pen to paper to play football at Division 2 Mercyhurst College.
Null, a three-time All-State selection and a National Football Hall of Fame scholar athlete for central New York, says the choice of Mercyhurst was an easy one.
"It was a really long process, but in the end Mercyhurst just felt right after I went down for a visit and everything and got a couple weeks off from wrestling, so it just felt right to go down for a visit and I'm choosing them."
"Bubba is one of the best kids I've ever been around," Jason Coffman, his coach, said. "He was a pleasure to coach, he's a pleasure to have in class, he's a natural-born leader, he's a hard worker, he does whatever it takes to be successful at whatever level he's at -- I'm really excited watching him for the next four years."
On the hardwood, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans will be out to defend their Section 3 Class B title as they square off against Bishop Grimes on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
The Lady Spartans advanced to the title game by beating Marcellus 56-52 in the Class B semifinals on Sunday.
South Jeff is looking forward to the chance to repeat as Section 3 champs.
"Excitement, honestly, this is what a lot of teams dream of, getting to that opportunity to be able to play for a championship title and luckily for us we've been able to do it last year," senior guard Megan Whitley said, "and we really want to get a repeat this year."
"We're almost there," senior forward and guard Abby Piddick said. "Just one more game, so we're going to work hard and we're going to see what happens.">
"Excitement, excitement, nerves, all of the above," sophomore guard Jackie Piddick said. "It's where you want to be at the end of the season."
The Lady Spartans face a red-hot Grimes team that entered the tournament as a 13th seed and advanced to the title game with wins over Clinton, Adirondack, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, and top-seed Oneida.
“Grimes is very quick,” coach Michelle Whitley said. “They’re a team that believes in themselves, they’re a team that just goes out and they play, they have no fear, they just get after it, they don’t give up, they take it at yo, they defend, they get up and down the floor. so we’re going to need to play a good game.”
