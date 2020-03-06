State’s coronavirus cases top 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of positive coronavirus cases is up 11 from Thursday.
That puts the total at 33 as of mid-Friday afternoon. The governor said five of them are hospitalized.
The biggest cluster is 26 cases in Westchester County, where a lawyer from new Rochelle was hospitalized with COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the virus -- earlier this week.
There’s one case in Nassau County on Long Island, two in Rockland County and four in New York City, including the state’s first case, a 39 year old health care worker recently returned from Iran.
Cuomo said at a briefing Friday that while the overall risk of coronavirus to New Yorkers remains low, he’s not urging calm, but reality.
"I'm urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response," he said.
Cuomo said he’s created a task force from several state agencies to help coordinate with local governments and health care providers.
Cuomo said 4,000 people are quarantined statewide as a precaution. The most -- 2,700 -- are in New York City, followed by 1,000 in Westchester County, and 115 in Erie County. There are smaller numbers in Nassau, Tompkins, Suffolk, Albany, Broome, Schenectady, and Warren counties.
There are 44 mandatory quarantines across the state: nine in New York City, 33 in Westchester County, and one each in Eerie and Nassau counties.
