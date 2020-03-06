Theresa V. McTague, 108, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theresa V. McTague, also known as “Aunt Babe”, 108 years old, passed away at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, where she had been a resident for the past eight years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.
Theresa was born in Sheffield, Mass., the daughter of Frank Budlong and Carrie Hallaway. She previously lived in Cannan, Lebanon, and Rensselaer where she worked for the Bayer Co. for 17 years. Upon moving to New Salem, NY, in 1946, she and her late husband, Frank, known as Happy, ran Happy’s Bar and Grill for 30 years. She later resided in Fayetteville, Canastota, Cape Vincent and Chaumont.
Theresa enjoyed cooking, animals, (especially Standard Poodles and cats), crossword puzzles, and watching Yankee games and political programs on TV. Although, she had no children of her own, she was like a grandmother to her nieces and nephews. She said her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Theresa attributed her longevity to healthy eating and doing crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers: Frank Budlong, Donald Budlong, George Budlong; and sisters: Carrie “Bluie” Budlong, Mildred Marlowe, Elizabeth “Betty” Giacomini, and Bernice Budlong.
There will be a calling hour at 11am with a Funeral Mass at 12pm Monday March 9th, 2020 at the St. Vincent De Paul Church, 139 Kanady St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618. A burial will take place at 11:30am Saturday March 14th, 2020 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Theresa to the Caring For Cats Foundation, PO Box 72 Three Mile Bay, NY 13693.
Online condolences may be made at www.ClevelandFHInc.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.