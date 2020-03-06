Theresa V. McTague, 108, of Watertown

Theresa was born in Sheffield, Mass., the daughter of Frank Budlong and Carrie Hallaway. She previously lived in Cannan, Lebanon, and Rensselaer where she worked for the Bayer Co. for 17 years. Upon moving to New Salem, NY, in 1946, she and her late husband, Frank, known as Happy, ran Happy’s Bar and Grill for 30 years. She later resided in Fayetteville, Canastota, Cape Vincent and Chaumont.