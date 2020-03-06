Thomas Z. Butler Jr., 67, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) -Thomas Z. Butler Jr., 67, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at his home.
Thomas was born on September 22, 1952 in West Carthage, son of the late Thomas Z. and Emily M. (Dawes) Butler. He attended Augustinian Academy and later Carthage High School.
On June 30, 1973 he married Barbara Allen at St. James Church in Carthage.
He worked in maintenance for the Town of Wilna Housing Authority for 37 years until his retirement.
Thomas was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching Syracuse basketball, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Barbara; two children, Thomas Butler III and Tabatha (Troy) Rivers, both of Carthage; four siblings, Mark Butler of Carthage; Sheila Howard of Carthage; Jan (Michael) Fox of Natural Bridge; and Teresa Durant and companion Scott of Virginia; two grandsons, Robert & Kurt Rivers of Carthage; a granddaughter, Alexia (Michael) Hernandez of Carthage; two great-grandsons, Matthew and Mitchell Hernandez; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
