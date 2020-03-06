TV Dinner: ‘Strega Nona’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Strega Nona” is a children’s book. It’s also a tasty pasta dish that’s perfect for Lent.
It means "old witch" in Italian and the story involves the witch's never-ending pasta pot and how her assistant, Big Anthony, causes the pot to overflow and in the end has to eat all the pasta.
As a dish, it involves pasta, seafood, asparagus, and mushrooms.
The story takes place in Calabria, in southern Italy. The dish happens in the video.
Strega Nona
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
8 ounces asparagus tips
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 shallot, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 pound cooked pasta (the chef uses cavatappi)
Salt and pepper
1 pound cooked shrimp (30- to 41-count)
Juice of half a lemon
Sauté asparagus, mushrooms, shallot, and garlic in olive oil and butter until vegetables are soft. Add crushed red pepper, pasta, salt, and black pepper and stir to heat through.
Add shrimp, then lemon juice. Cover and allow the steam to heat the shrimp.
The chef tops the dish with a mixture of chopped egg, Asiago cheese, feta cheese, and green onion.
