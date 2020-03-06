With coronavirus, hand sanitizer is getting hard to come by

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No one has tested positive for COVID-19 in the north country, but the coronavirus has had an impact here anyway.
Just try to find hand sanitizer.
"There are none in any of my warehouses, which are Albany, Boston and New Jersey," said Sara Perkins, who's vice president of the Black River Paper Company in Watertown.
Perkins and her husband, Steven, run the Black River Paper Company.
Part of their responsibilities include shipping janitorial supplies to customers.
When it comes to hand sanitizer, things are tight.
"We do have a couple of places that have said when you can get it, we're fine for now," Steven Perkins said. "But when you get it, I will need this. I wouldn't say it's a backorder, per se."
Walking through Tops and Price Chopper stores in Watertown, anyone can see the shelves are empty -- hand sanitizer is wiped out.
Right now, Steven Perkins says it's a matter of living with the shortage.
"Do I see it as something to be concerned about?" he said "No, it's no different than if you have a shortage on anything else. You adapt."
Adapting is exactly what Perkins says the company is trying to do, but that's a challenge. He says not only is hand sanitizer hard to come by, disinfectant wipes are, too.
"We try to get our customers taken care of, but if something's not there, we will tell them we can't get it," he said.
So, for now, if you do have sanitizer, Perkins says it’s in your best interest to use it while supplies last.
