After more than 50 years of service, Limerick Hotel owners are moving on

LIMERICK, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the quiet hamlet of Limerick, one family restaurant has been a staple for more than 50 years.
Pecori’s Limerick Hotel, which actually was a hotel until the late 1970′s, has been serving Italian Cuisine and their famous meatballs.
“Meatballs? No, not just meatballs! We used to have veal parmesan, eggplant parmesan, chicken parmesan, lasagna,” said Domenica Pecori, the restaurant’s owner.
Domenica, her husband Henry, and their four children ran the place until last year when Henry passed away.
“It was a big part of him, it was who he was, this restaurant was him. He wrote all the recipes down and we still follow them today,” said Henry’s daughter, Lisa Pecori.
Although the family business is much beloved by the community and the Pecori’s, they say they’re finally ready to let it go, and they hope someone else can turn it into another restaurant.
"That would be great if somebody could do that again. Everybody that was here liked the place, it’s an old place, but it’s a good old place, said Domenica.
The building itself is more than 200 years old, and made for a popular stop for locals and tourists on their way to summer cottages.
“It would be very, very nice if somebody could afford to do it like we had, that would be beautiful because it’s not good to leave it empty like that, we just need somebody to do the work like we did before,” said Domenica.
The Limerick Hotel won’t be the same without the Pecoris, but they hope its legacy as a community-minded restaurant and hotel can live on through another owner.
