Cuomo declares state of emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday to help New York contain the spread of coronavirus.
The governor confirmed 32 additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 76.
“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” said Cuomo. “As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread.”
In a statement from the governor’s office, the state of emergency declaration allows, among other things:
- Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources
- Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing
- Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment
- Expedited personnel onboarding
- Expedited leasing of lab space
- Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals
- Providing clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation
The 32 new cases identified are located in New York City and Westchester and Saratoga counties.
