Demo Derby brings in money for North Lawrence Volunter Fire Dept.

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a demolition derby in North Lawrence with a snowy setting, one Dave Compeau has been doing some damage in ever since it first started.
“I seem to do good every year. They’ve been having it, I believe this is the fourth or fifth year. And every year I usually win my heat,” said Compeau.
This year is no exception for Compeau, who took first in his heat again.
The North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department has hosted the wintry wreck for five years.
Secretary Jessica Eakins says the snow makes new obstacles for drivers in the pit.
“Hopefully you don’t get stuck on ice, or the side of a snowbank,” said Eakins.
For the first time, Compeau used a tire designed for a tractor to combat the snow and ice in the pit.
“They usually dig in a little bit better and dig around on the ice a little bit,” said Compeau.
This is Robert Berger’s first derby in two years. He came out on top Saturday, too.
Berger says his kids helped get him back behind the wheel.
“Oh, they love it. Once I told them I was getting the car they were all excited for a week. Told them Monday, and they were, ‘Dad where’s your car? What are we doing to your car? Let’s help,’" said Berger.
North Lawrence Fire officials say the derby nets them around $4,000 every year.
Eakins says her department relies on donations.
“We don’t get a lot of funding from county or state. So any money we can raise, it helps us tremendously,” said Eakins.
Compeau says he only has one thought when he sees a car coming his way: “Hold on.”
For drivers and spectators alike, it was a smashing way to spend a winter day.
