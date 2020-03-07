Dominic A. White, 50, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Dominic A. White, 50, of White Road, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Dominic was born May 21, 1969 in Massena, the son of Lawrence and Carolyn (Barnes) White. He worked for a time as a social worker with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, New York State ARC at the Dana Street House, and at the Highland Nursing Home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, artwork, and playing his guitar.
Dominic is survived by his daughters, Sierra and Crystal White and their mother, Wendy all of Washington; his granddaughter, Arwyn; his mother, Carolyn and her husband, Gary Lomber of Akwesasne; his father, Lawrence of Akwesasne; his sister, Courtney Gollinger and her husband, Ralph; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service and meal will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.