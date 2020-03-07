Friday Sports: Battle for Section 10 basketball titles

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Section 10 basketball overall titles were being played Friday night at SUNY Potsdam.
The first game pitted Hammond against Canton in the girls’ overall championship.
Kelsey Bennett comes up with the steal and feeds Kylie Vaughan for the layin. Sarah Sieminski dishes to Catherine Chisholm, who buries the 3. Then it was Sieminski again, this time with the trifecta to put Canton up 1. Hailey Cunningham inbounds to Bennett who knocks down the 3 ball.
Emily Wentworth answers with a fast break layup and Avery Kenyon dials long distance for Hammond.
Canton goes on to beat Hammond 74-58 to repeat as Section 10 overall champions.
O.F.A. takes on Malone for the boys’ overall championship. Jackson Jones hits in the paint to put the Blue Devils up 2. Then it was MeSean Johnson driving to the tin for the hoop.
Keegan Monette answers for the Huskies. It was Monette once again as Malone trails 12-4.
Alexander Preve goes hard to the tin for the basket, and Trent Sargent counters for the Blue Devils from beyond the arc.
The Blue Devils go on to beat Malone 66-50 to win the boys’ overall Section 10 championship.
In Federal Hockey League action from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted Port Huron. The Wolves get on the board first when Ryan Marker dents the back of the net. Score: 1-0 Watertown.
Port Huron ties it up when Austin Fetterly finds the mark, knotting the score at 1. Tempers flare late in the 1st period when Deric Boudreau and Bobby Sokol throw down.
Port Huron beats the Wolves 6-4.
Friday Sports Scores
Men’s College Basketball
- SUNY Canton 49, Springfield College 74
Men’s College Hockey
- St. Lawrence 3, Harvard 5
Women’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 9, Endicott 17
- SUNY Potsdam 6, Morristown 8
Men’s College Volleyball
- SUNY Potsdam, D’Youville 3
