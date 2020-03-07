Helen A. DeGennaro, 88, of Watertown

Helen was born February 27, 1932, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Albert and Anna St. Pierre. She attended Immaculate Heart Academy. She married Louis V. DeGennaro on February 28, 1954 and moved to New York City where the couple would have three children, eventually settling in the suburbs of Queens, NY. In 1974, after the loss of her husband, she returned to the love and support of her family and the comfort of small-town living that Watertown offered, to raise her children. Helen was employed by Chesebrough-Pond, Inc. for several years before purchasing Sayles Tobacco and Newsstand in downtown Watertown to try her hand at operating her own business. The tranquility of the ocean and warmer climate would then call to her and she joined her daughter, Cathy, in Norfolk, Virginia. She was employed at the Navy Exchange for over 20 years, where she developed many friendships. Health concerns in 2010 forced her to retire and return to Northern New York.