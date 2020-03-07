People come together to be “Super Sammy Strong” for toddler battling cancer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dozens of people in Watertown showed they were “Super Sammy Strong” at a benefit Saturday for a local toddler battling cancer.
Sammy Shelton was diagnosed with Leukemia at age one, and has overcome it twice.
He’s currently in remission, so his loved ones put together a benefit to reimburse some of his medical expenses.
It was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Daints.
A blood drive, face painting, balloon animals, and baked goods brought in Sammy supporters from all over. All of them rooting for his continued success.
"My biggest hope for Sammy is that he can stay in remission and that he can just get over these next hurdles that we have of learning how to be a kid again and what normal life is like, and we can move on and this will just be a pinprick in this journey we call life, said Sammy’s mom, Stacie Shelton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.