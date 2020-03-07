Thomas L. Chapman, of Hammond

Tom was born on January 25, 1938 in Cortland, New York, the son of Samuel and Grace (Greenfield) Chapman. His family moved to Hammond in 1945, where they owned and operated Chapman Point resort on Black Lake and Chapman’s Sports Shop in Hammond. He graduated from Hammond Central School in 1956, and married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty Dunn) Chapman on September 6, 1959 at the Hammond Presyterian Church. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health from SUNY Cortland in 1961, followed by his Masters Degree in Secondary School Administration in1969 from St. Lawrence University. His life-long love of teaching and coaching began in 1961 in Waterloo, NY, and a year later, he returned to his alma mater, Hammond Central School to teach Physical Education and Health for 32 ½ years. While acting as the Title Nine coordinator and Athletic Director for the school, he coached basketball and baseball, with successful basketball teams winning overall Section X championships and other accolades. Known to generations simply as “Coach,” he continued to support all sports and students at HCS for years after his retirement, watching games online when he was too ill to attend in person.