Beautiful day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A nice spring-like day will carry over into tomorrow.
Monday we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming close to 60. Rain will move in late in the day on Monday and over night into Tuesday.
Heavy rain will be seen across the north country on Tuesday as a weak area of low pressure moves through.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry with highs around 40. Some rain or snow showers can’t be ruled out overnight on Wednesday.
Next weekend looks to be dry with cooler temperatures.
