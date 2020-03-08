Bob A. Smith, 58, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bob A. Smith, age 58, of Gouverneur, passed away at home on March 6, 2020.
Private arrangements are being handled with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to an Animal Shelter of your choosing.
Bob was born on November 24, 1961 in Watertown to the late John D. and Helen R. (Miller) Davidson. He graduated from the Oswego High School in 1979 and earned an Associate’s degree from Glendale Community College in Arizona and a Bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University.
He worked in Advertising Postering for many years, mainly in Maryland. He enjoyed watching sport, engaging in outdoor activities and working with animals. Bob had a very inquisitive mind and enjoyed learning new things.
His survivors include his three brothers and a sister-in-law, John M. Davidson, James C. Davidson, and William S. and Mercedes Davidson.
