MORLEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna Jo Votra-Mattice, 70, of Morley died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center-Burlington, where she was in the company of family.
Donna was born August 18, 1949 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Elmer N. and Norreen (Andrews) Votra. She graduated from Canton High School in 1968. On February 19, 1968 she was married to David R. Mattice at the First Presbyterian Church in Potsdam with Rev. Jack Wells as celebrant. Donna Jo worked for St. Lawrence University Dana Dining Hall for 34 years and was a Union Steward. Donna also gave freely of her time to Morley Fire Department and First Responders as an EMT and auxiliary member, as she and her husband David were Charter Members of the First Responder Unit. Donna loved thrift shops, spending time with her wonderful friends and neighbors, and she was a devoted wife and mother as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were most important to her.
She is survived by her three children, Angela J. (Truman) Swinyer of Norwood; David R. (Jacob) Mattice Jr. of Ballston Lake and Erich Mattice of Morley; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchild. Also surviving are siblings, Robin (Bill) Votra-Dafoe; Tammy (Mike) Brown, Mary Jankiewicz and many nieces and nephews.
Donna is predeceased by her husband David on October 17, 2016, parents Elmer and Norreen and by brothers, Stephen and James Votra.
Calling hours for Donna Jo will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 followed immediately by a gathering at the Canton Fire Station, 77 Riverside Drive. Burial with David will take place in the Morley Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Morley Fire Department and First Responders, 7220 County Route 27; Canton, New York 13617.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Donna Jo Votra-Mattice are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
