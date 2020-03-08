Donna Jo Votra-Mattice, 70, of Morley

Donna was born August 18, 1949 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Elmer N. and Norreen (Andrews) Votra. She graduated from Canton High School in 1968. On February 19, 1968 she was married to David R. Mattice at the First Presbyterian Church in Potsdam with Rev. Jack Wells as celebrant. Donna Jo worked for St. Lawrence University Dana Dining Hall for 34 years and was a Union Steward. Donna also gave freely of her time to Morley Fire Department and First Responders as an EMT and auxiliary member, as she and her husband David were Charter Members of the First Responder Unit. Donna loved thrift shops, spending time with her wonderful friends and neighbors, and she was a devoted wife and mother as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were most important to her.