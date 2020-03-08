Jefferson County coronavirus test ‘negative’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first person in Jefferson County to be tested for the coronavirus does not have the illness.
Jefferson County Public Health announced Sunday that the test for the disease came back negative.
The test was submitted to Wadsworth laboratory in Albany - currently, the central point in the state for testing - Friday, after the person showed up at Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency room Thursday night with symptoms which suggested the possibility of coronavirus.
Plus, public health officials noted that the patient did a quite a bit of traveling recently.
In its statement Sunday, Public Health said it will end monitoring of the patient, and repeated that as of now, there are no cases of the coronavirus in the county.
There are now 89 cases of the illness statewide, according to Public Health, which said it is in touch every day with the state Department of Health to track the disease.
