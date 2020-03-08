Mild weather met with a warm welcome from Watertown families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday’s sunshine and milder temperatures were met with a warm welcome by families in Watertown.
The slides at the Thompson Park playground were a big hit over the afternoon as people slid into daylight savings time. Families took to the swings and the jungle-gym, as well.
Even though a little bit of snow still coats the ground, Sunday gave some hope that winter is on it’s way out.
“It’s not bad. My wife and I brought the boys out today. It’s like the first nice weather we’ve had probably since winter. We just wanted to get them out. They’ve been cooped up all winter so it’s nice to enjoy the sun out here,” said Dylan Hardwick, who was out enjoying the park with family.
