Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in NY rises, Cuomo pushes for containment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday morning, Governor Cuomo made it clear: New York’s priority is to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
This message comes as the state confirms 16 new cases, bringing the total to 105 statewide.
“How do you contain the spread of the virus? By testing as many people as you can, find the positives, and then isolate the positive people,” said Cuomo.
Of the 16 new cases identified, 12 are in Westchester County, one is in New York City in the Bronx, one is in Nassau County, one is in Suffolk County, and one is in Ulster County.
“The more positive people we find, the better. The more tests we run, the better. The more tests we run, the more positive people we will find, the better we can do the containment,” Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, Cuomo has asked the federal government to speed up their approval to allow for testing at private labs and for automated testing to expand New York’s capabilities.
“The CDC, I believe, was slow to begin with. They were not ready for this. Anyone who didn’t realize that someone from China was going to get on a plane and come to the United States was delusional, frankly,” said Cuomo.
And as for businesses? Cuomo encourages employers to be flexible.
“If somebody is sick, stay home. If you feel symptoms, stay home. And I’d like the companies to communicate that to their employees. That they will pay them liberal sick leave policy to stay home,” said Cuomo.
Health officials say those who are most susceptible to contract the virus are senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems. If that doesn’t affect you, Cuomo advises you to be careful and try not to worry.
“I know there’s a whole frenzy about it. The facts do not justify the frenzy, period,” Cuomo said.
For now, Cuomo says tests in New York are continuous to hopefully prevent the viruses’ spread.
