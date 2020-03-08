Piano-Violin Recital

A professor of violin at the University of Kansas, Dr. David Colwell enjoys a diverse career as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. In demand at national and international festivals and universities, Colwell has given recitals and masterclasses at the Eastman School of Music, Milan Conservatory, Cornell University, McGill University, Swarthmore College, Ithaca College and California State University-Fullerton, to name a few. He completed his undergraduate education in his native Canada at the University of Alberta, where he studied with Martin Riseley. A full scholarship student for his graduate studies at the Yale School of Music, Colwell also received the Johann Strauss Foundation Scholarship, which allowed him to study under masters in Austria. A dedicated, holistic and innovative teacher, he became a member of the performance faculty at the University of Virginia in 2006. From 2011 to 2018, he served on the faculty of the State University of New York at Fredonia and attained the rank of associate professor in 2017. He joined the music faculty at the University of Kansas in 2018.