Ricky Horne, 62, of Lowville and formerly of Gouverneur

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky Horne, age 62, of Lowville and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2020 at home while working on his truck.
Ricky was born on July 19, 1957 in Gouverneur to the late Lloyd K. and Mable A. (Clement) Horne. He attended Gouverneur Central School until enlisting in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served from 1975 until 1983 as a Boat’s Mate 2nd Class, having served on the USS Enterprise and USS Lewis B. Puller.
He married Jana L. Cooper on November 19, 1977 at the Lutheran Church in Concord, CA. The couple have two daughters and a son-in-law, Elizabeth and Cory Moynihan and Amy Lee Horne and two grandchildren, Gavin and Brailyn.
Ricky is also survived by three brothers and their wives, Barry and Lorraine, David and Sandra and Paul and June, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Sherwood, Lyle and Nyle.
Ricky was a proud family man who loved spending time with them. His grandkids meant everything to him. Together, the family would go hunting, fishing, camping and boating. Having fires and BBQ’s were always a fun time. Their favorite place was Yellow Lake where many stories were created.
Ricky had worked for Barrett Paving in Boonville as a heavy equipment mechanic. He had also worked as the foreman and head mechanic for Canton Golf Car.
Service arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are incomplete at this time. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
