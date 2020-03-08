Saturday Sports: Lowville boys & South Jeff girls basketball take section titles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boys and girls Section 3 Basketball championships took place Saturday afternoon at Onondaga Community College with 4 Frontier League teams in search of sectional titles and a trip to the states.
In the two early games, the Lyme boys met Deruyter for the Section 3 Class D title and the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights battled Brookfield for the Girls Section 3 Class D title.
Lyme with the task of trying to knock off the number one team in the state, undefeated Deruyter. But Deruyter goes on to capture the Section 3 Class D crown by beating Lyme 63-54.
Copenhagen fans turned out to cheer on the Lady Golden Lnights against Brookfield for the Girls Class D title game. Brookfield captures the Section 3 Class D crown by beating Copenhagen 40-36.
At the S.R.C. Center at Onondaga Community College, the Lowville boys were looking for back to back sectional titles as they met Solvay in the Class B final.
Gavin MaCaulay steps back and hits the 3 ball to end the quarter. Lowville led 43-31 at the half. A pretty pass from Gavin MaCaulay to his brother Aidan for the bucket and Lowville beats Solvay 71-50 to win the Section 3 Class B title.
“Yeah, it was a really good game tonight. We knew going in that Solvay was gonna be a tough matchup. Knowing that they have a lot of seniors and they got a lot of experience, and I think we handled the situation pretty well, we played good I believe and I think it just shows our resilience being they made a push in the 3rd quarter and we kinda put it down and were able to end the game strong,” said Aidan MaCaulay, who scored 24 points in the win.
At Allyn Gym at O.C.C., the South Jeff Lady Spartans were also in search of a repeat as they met Bishop Grimes for the Class B title. The Lady Spartans take the title 55-43.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys Hockey State Division 1 Quarterfinal
- Monroe Woodbury 4, Massena 5
Boys Hockey State Division 2 Quarterfinal
- Webster Thomas 3, O.F.A. 1
Womens ECAC Hockey Semi-finals
- Princeton 5, Clarkson 1
Mens ECAC Hockey Opening Round
- Harvard 7, St. Lawrence 1
Mens Lacrosse
- SUNY Canton 12, Castleton 10
- R.I.T. 18, Clarkson 6
- SUNY Potsdam 11, Utica 8
- St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Geneseo 7
Womens Lacrosse
- SUNY Geneseo 12, Clarkson 8
- St. Lawrence 13, Worcester 11
College Baseball
- Lakeland 19, SUNY Canton 1
Mens College Volleyball
- Nazareth 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
- Medaille 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
NYS Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Troy Stephen, Indian River
- 2nd Place Triple Jump - 46′11″
- 5th Place Long Jump - 21′18″
- Elise Hill, South Jefferson
- 1st Place 55 Meeter Wheelchair Division
NYS Boys HS Swimming Championships
- Nathaniel Carlos, Watertown
- 3rd Place 100 Freestyle 46.06
- 7th Place 50 Freestyle 21.34
