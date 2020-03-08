Saturday Sports: Lowville boys & South Jeff girls basketball take section titles

“Yeah, it was a really good game tonight. We knew going in that Solvay was gonna be a tough matchup. Knowing that they have a lot of seniors and they got a lot of experience, and I think we handled the situation pretty well, we played good I believe and I think it just shows our resilience being they made a push in the 3rd quarter and we kinda put it down and were able to end the game strong,” said Aidan MaCaulay, who scored 24 points in the win.