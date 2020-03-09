An up & down week temperature-wise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a little taste of spring.
Highs on Monday will reach the 55- to 60-degree range under sunny skies.
Clouds roll in during the evening and we'll have rain showers off and on overnight and into Tuesday.
Rain could be heavy at times Tuesday, especially in the morning. It will be cooler -- although still above average. Highs will be around 50.
Wednesday will be a nice day with more seasonable temperatures. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures pop up to above average on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s both days, with partly sunny skies on Thursday and a chance of morning showers on Friday.
It will be mostly sunny with average highs of around 38 for Saturday and Sunday.
